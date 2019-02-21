Emily Atack tells body-shamers to go and ''f**k'' themselves after appearing at the Brit Awards 2019 on Wednesday night (20.02.19).

The 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' star - who is launching her own fashion collection with In The Style - took to social media to wish social media trolls ''a wonderful evening'' after appearing on the red carpet wearing a white one-shouldered gown.

Writing on Twitter, Emily said: ''To all the lovely comments lots of you say to me, thank you from the bottom of my heart. To those who continue to call me fat.. have a wonderful evening, and then go and f**k yourself. All the best. X (sic)''

Emily teamed her chic thigh split dress with a glitzy clutch bag and a simple red lip.

The 29-year-old actress previously admitted that she's no longer using apps which help her appear slimmer as it's ''easy to fall into that trap'', and she wanted her In The Style campaign to be honest and reflect her inner body confidence.

Emily recently added: ''As I said post-Jungle, I'm done with the slimming and smoothing apps - so yes, no retouching on this campaign.

''I'll openly admit I used to slim down my pictures loads, but I will honestly never, ever do that again. It's just so easy to fall into that trap. You can take a photo in a bikini on holiday and literally use your finger to pull your hips in, slim down your waist and lift your bum.

''Looking at an edited picture might make me feel better about myself for five seconds thinking I look amazing, but that's not what I actually look like. It's false advertising, really. If you're going to put yourself out there, show who you really are.''