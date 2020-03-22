Emily Atack feels proud of her ''womanly body''.

The 30-year-old actress did a number of photoshoots for so-called lads' mags earlier in her career - but Emily has insisted she doesn't have any regrets about posing for the cameras.

The curvaceous star told the 'Sorry Not Sorry?' podcast: ''I have my FHM covers framed, I don't feel shame. I did those things because I wanted to and I loved those shoots.

''If you've got it and you want to flaunt it, then flaunt it. I will probably show my grandkids. I was celebrating my womanly body.''

Emily revealed she's currently the happiest she's ever been.

The actress also explained that she's learned to embrace her curves.

She said: ''My whole life I have been called fat. Even when I was two stone lighter, I was always the curvier one.

''The first time I was on 'The Inbetweeners' people started talking about my weight. People weren't used to seeing someone with a bit of shape. It was a bit different.

''As I'm getting older it's about being healthy and happy. I am the biggest I've ever been - but I am the most successful I've ever been.''

Meanwhile, Emily previously admitted she tried to take her own life after being dumped by a boyfriend during her teens.

She shared: ''I would do drastic things in order to make him get back with me.

''I drank a bottle of vodka and cut my wrists - a cry for help, a cry for attention. I was spiralling. I was too young to cope with my breaking heart and cloudy drunk head.''

Emily's mother, actress Kate Robbins, was shocked by her daughter's injuries.

And Emily recently admitted she used to struggle to speak about her personal troubles.

She said: ''My mum would beg me to open up and speak to her but I just couldn't.

''She started to see cuts on my arms and it broke her heart. I'll never forgive myself for harming my body in that way, and to this day I still have no idea why I did that.''