Emily Atack has learned to love herself after going bare-faced on 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!'.

The 29-year-old actress - who was runner up on this year's show - admitted her ''biggest fear'' before appearing on the reality show was being seen by the public without her ''armour'', however, has has begun to embrace her natural self after appearing on the ITV programme.

In an interview with Glamour UK, she said: ''That was the biggest fear for me, being seen without my straight hair, my make-up or fake tan, being seen without my armour on, that terrified me.

''I got to day two and the make-up was fading, the hair was going mad in the humidity. I just thought, what can I do about it? If I sit here worrying about it, I'm not going to have a nice experience.

''I'm just learning to embrace myself more. Because, you know- everyone has seen what I look like now! There's no hiding - I've been rumbled!''

The 'Inbetweeners' star confessed that she's no longer using apps which help her appear slimmer on Instagram as it's ''dangerous'' to feel better after editing a picture of yourself to seem thinner.

She explained: ''It's especially important today, when we have so many apps that can completely change how we look. You can slim yourself down, you can airbrush yourself. But that's what you look like.

''It's dangerous that we can all paint a completely false picture of ourselves. It makes you feel nice for five minutes when you're looking at it, because you've shaved a stone off your bum but it's not reality.

''You don't really look like that. It will only upset you if you see a photo of yourself and you don't look like that. That's such a shame, especially for young girls.''