Emily Atack is launching her own inclusive fashion collection with In The Style.

The 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' star took to her Instagram to announce the much-anticipated news of her exclusive capsule collection with the online fashion retailer that is designed for ''all boob and bum shapes''.

Speaking to her 1.3 million followers, Emily wrote: ''friends!! Happy to confirm the worst kept secret EVER that I am collaborating with In The Style and launching my own range!!

''The clothes are wonderful, different, fun and good for all types of boob and bum shapes. You're going to bloody love it. (sic)''

The 29-year-old actress admitted that she's no longer using apps which help her appear slimmer as it's ''easy to fall into that trap'', and she wanted her In The Style campaign to be honest and reflect her inner body confidence.

Speaking to The Daily Star newspaper, Emily added: ''As I said post-Jungle, I'm done with the slimming and smoothing apps - so yes, no retouching on this campaign.

''I'll openly admit I used to slim down my pictures loads, but I will honestly never, ever do that again. It's just so easy to fall into that trap. You can take a photo in a bikini on holiday and literally use your finger to pull your hips in, slim down your waist and lift your bum.

''Looking at an edited picture might make me feel better about myself for five seconds thinking I look amazing, but that's not what I actually look like. It's false advertising, really. If you're going to put yourself out there, show who you really are.''

The blonde beauty also confessed she has has begun to embrace her natural self after appearing on the ITV programme.

She said: ''The jungle is so emotionally revealing. I thought I was weak, but actually I can do it. I just need to be a bit braver.