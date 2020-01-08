Emily Atack has joined a dating app.

The 30-year-old actress has revealed she's signed up for an online dating app in a bid to try and find love, although she's not had any luck yet because she ''can't take'' the process ''seriously''.

Posting on Twitter, Emily wrote: ''It goes against every fibre of my being, but I decided to join an online dating app, and I just can't take it seriously!! Is this REALLY how we're all doing it now?! (sic)''

The 'Inbetweeners' star didn't specify which app she has joined.

Meanwhile, Emily has been unlucky in love in the past, and previously revealed she tried to take her own life when she downed vodka and then self-harmed after being dumped by a boyfriend during her teens.

She said: ''I would do drastic things in order to make him get back with me.

''I drank a bottle of vodka and cut my wrists - a cry for help, a cry for attention. I was spiralling. I was too young to cope with my breaking heart and cloudy drunk head.''

Emily's mother, actress Kate Robbins, was shocked by her daughter's injuries.

But the actress - who also claimed her ex had called her a ''psycho'' - struggled to speak candidly about her personal troubles.

She said: ''My mum would beg me to open up and speak to her but I just couldn't.

''She started to see cuts on my arms and it broke her heart. I'll never forgive myself for harming my body in that way, and to this day I still have no idea why I did that.

''I didn't want to die. I just felt so out of control of everything and it was almost like a 'f**k you to everyone, cos I can do this if I want!' sort of thing. A rebellion, I guess. I saw it like I had no other choice.''