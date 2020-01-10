Emilio Estevez will have the 'Brat Pack' etched on his tombstone.

The 57-year-old actor finds it ''annoying'' that he will always be remembered for the two movies - 'The Breakfast Club' and 'St Elmo's Fire', which also starred Judd Nelson and Ally Sheedy - he appeared in with the group and their acting friends whilst Brad Pitt, George Clooney and Matt Damon did a number of movies together and won't get remembered for their joint films only.

He said: ''That term will be on my tombstone. It's annoying because Brad Pitt, George Clooney and Matt Damon have worked together more than any of us have. We just made two movies and somehow it morphed into something else.''

And Emilio feels 'The Breakfast Club' is a far ''superior'' film to 'St Elmo's Fire'.

He added: ''I would agree with you about 'The Breakfast Club'. I think the [school] setting allowed for us to give those kinds of performances, and John [Hughes, The Breakfast Club's director] allowed the time for us to get under the skin of those characters, and as a result it's a superior film ... If they were to remake that movie ['St Elmo's Fire'] now they would never include that character. That film ... I know people hold it as a fond memory, but it's not a great film.''

And Emilio - whose father is acting legend Martin Sheen - doesn't like to be too ''retrospective'' about his past.

He shared to The Guardian newspaper: ''I wish everyone well and anyone who writes anything, whether it's this or a New Yorker piece [by Molly Ringwald] or Demi Moore's new book. But as for retrospectives, I tend not to go there. I don't relitigate my past.''