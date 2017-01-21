The event marked the TJ Martell Foundation's first event since the death of founder Tony Martell in November (16).

The night was a family affair for the Estefans - their daughter Emily Estefan performed for the couple at the Eden Roc hotel.

"To receive this award the first time TJ Martell celebrates an event in Miami is incredible for us," said Gloria, accepting the honour with her husband. "We love Tony Martell, we love what he did. He turned a lot of pain into a lot of wonderful things."

"When I used to go to Sony, Tony was always there with a beautiful smile," Emilio added.

Former CBS Records head Martell established the TJ Martell Foundation after his late son was diagnosed with leukaemia in 1975.

For over 30 years the organisation has been one of the primary charitable organisations associated with the music industry.