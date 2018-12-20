Emilia Fox think it's ''great'' that having sex in your forties is normalised.

The 44-year-old actress is proud of her show 'Silent Witness' - in which she portrays Dr. Nikki Alexander - for showing that middle-aged people having sexual relations is quite ordinary and admitted she has no problem with stripping naked on screen.

She told The Sun newspaper: ''It's great to be able to say, 'Yes, we still have sex in our forties'.

''It doesn't have to stop when you leave your twenties and early thirties.

''People do still have sex at 44, so I'm glad to show that on television.''

Emilia - who broke up with TV chef Marco Pierre White, 57, in 2016 - admits that she has struggled with body confidence throughout her life, but that chopping up dead corpses on the long-running drama has made her value having a ''healthy'' anatomy, something which she didn't appreciate in her twenties.

She said: ''I've never been in love with my body and I don't think I ever will be in love in my body.

''Maybe it's because I've worked on 'Silent Witness' for so long, but I do appreciate that I have a body and that it, touch wood, is healthy.

''I was thinking about this as I dissected some organs on 'Silent Witness' the other day. I just felt lucky that I've got a healthy body.

''I didn't appreciate that in my twenties, but I do now. So when I feel best about my body is when I'm looking after it.''

The 'Delicate' star - who has eight-year-old daughter Rose with 49-year-old actor Jeremy Gilley, and was previously married to late acting legend Richard Harris' son, Jared, 57, until 2010 - also opened up about the gender pay gap in the industry, and admitted that actor's salaries should be based on a person's talent over their sex.

Emilia - who was formerly engaged to comedian Vic Reeves, 59, in 2000 - said: ''It's a good thing that we should all be in it together and appreciating all the different skills that people bring.

''That shouldn't just be to do with sex -- it is right it is being balanced.''