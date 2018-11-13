'Game of Thrones' will return for its final season in April 2019, according to a new teaser published on the show's official Twitter.
The hugely popular HBO fantasy drama - which is based on the 'A Song of Ice and Fire' novel series by George R.R. Martin - is set to air its eighth and final season next year, and although fans have known for some time that 2019 would mark the end of the show, it has now been revealed that the season will begin airing in April.
HBO announced the premiere month - which didn't include an exact date - during a 30 second teaser clip which was posted to the official 'Game of Thrones' Twitter account on Tuesday (13.11.18).
The clip featured action-filled shots of various stars of the show, including Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), and Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage).
In a tweet accompanying the clip, the show wrote: ''Every battle.
''Every betrayal.
''Every risk.
''Every fight.
''Every sacrifice.
''Every death.
''All #ForTheThrone. (sic)''
Fans of the show have a lot to look forward to for the upcoming finale, as Emilia Clarke recently revealed ''everything'' from the costumes to the camera checks have been ''more intense'' than ever before.
She said: ''[Camera] checks take longer, costumes are a bit better, hair and makeup a bit sharper - every choice, every conversation, every attitude, has this air of 'this is it.' Everything feels more intense.''
And co-star Kit Harington agreed, as he says shoots that used to take one day ended up taking almost a week, as cast and crew were determined to ''get it right''.
He added: ''It's relentless; scenes that would have been a one-day shoot five years ago are now a five-day shoot. They want to get it right, they want to shoot everything every single way so they have options.''
Meanwhile, co-executive producer Bryan Cogman described the final season as ''emotionally haunting''.
He said: ''It's about all of these disparate characters coming together to face a common enemy, dealing with their own past, and defining the person they want to be in the face of certain death. It's an incredibly emotional haunting bittersweet final season and I think it honours very much what [author George R.R. Martin] set out to do - which is flipping this kind of story on its head.''
