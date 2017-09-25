Emilia Clarke has finished filming the Han Solo movie.

The 30-year-old 'Game of Thrones' actress stars as the new female lead in the untitled 'Star Wars' spin-off and just weeks after co-stars Paul Bettany and Donald Glover wrap up their scenes, Clarke took to social media and said filming the movie was a ''trip and a half''.

Taking to Instagram, she revealed: ''Well, now that really was an adventure. The perfection that is @realronhoward posted this little nugget and I had to share again. #untitledhansolomovie was a trip and a half but this genius here made it one I'll never forget. #happydays #lotsandlotsofhappyronhowarddays #maytheforcebeuntitledhansolomoviebaby! (sic)''

Director Ron Howard - who took over helming the production after Christopher Miller and Phil Lord left the movie over creative differences - also took to social media to announce Clarke's involvement in the film has ended.

He wrote on Twitter: ''@emiliaclarke has wrapped filming on #UntitledHanSoloMovie. She's given us a terrifically strong & exciting character. Fun 2 work with, 2! (sic)''

The Han Solo spin-off movie will focus on a younger version of the titular character, with Alden Ehrenreich taking over the iconic role from Harrison Ford, who played Han in four movies.

Han and Chewbacca will be seen first meeting Lando Calrissian (Glover) and they will also encounter Woody Harrelson's alter ego Beckett, who is believed to be a mentor to young Han who guides him on his journey to becoming a space smuggler.

Harrelson, 56, insists any 'Star Wars' fans who may have concerns about Ehrenreich as Han have nothing to worry about.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', Harrelson said: ''He's a great actor and a great guy, with a great sense of humor. I think a lot of humour comes through what he's doing. I think it could be one of the funnier 'Star Wars' movies.''

'Star Wars' regular Warwick Davis has also been cast in the upcoming 'Han Solo' movie in an unknown role.

The 'Star Wars Anthology' film is slated to be released in May 2018.