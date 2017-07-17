Emilia Clarke has a ''rule'' not to Google herself.

The 'Game of Thrones' actress - who plays Daenerys Tagaryen on the HBO fantasy drama series - has her own accounts on social media but will never read what people say about her because it would just ''mess'' her up - and she knows if there's any positive comments, they'll get back to her eventually.

She admitted: ''I never look at the internet. I have a rule: I just don't Google myself. I'm on social media but I don't look at the stuff that other people tag me in because it messes me up. If you hate me, I don't need to know.

''I can barely even look at myself on the screen, so I keep a very big distance from it, and if anyone ever says anything really lovely, or something wonderful happens, someone will tell me.

''And then if it's something bad, my mum will probably tell me...''

The 30-year-old actress was left devastated when her dad died of cancer last year and she admits her tragic loss made her ''re-evaluate'' who she really is and vowed to be strong in her decision making.

She told Event magazine: ''The world felt like a scarier place once my dad wasn't in it.

''It [his death] threw me off balance and made me re-evaluate who I am. And it was in that re-evaluation that I was like, 'I'm a f***ing woman, and there aren't very many of us performing in the environment that I'm performing in. I need to be incredibly sure of the ground on which I'm standing, and I need to take ownership of the choices I'm making.' ''

While Emilia has confirmed she'll be in the eighth and final season of 'Game of Thrones', she won't be a part of the upcoming spin-offs but insisted she has no idea where the saga will leave her character.

She said: ''I'm doing one more season. And then that'll be it.

''I feel like I'm only going to understand what the past seven years has been when we finally stop.''