Emilia Clarke ''went through the mill'' when she suffered two brain aneurysms during 'Game of Thrones', according to her co-star Iain Glen.
The 32-year-old actress revealed last month that she'd suffered two life-threatening aneurysms in 2011 after the end of the first season of HBO fantasy drama 'Game of Thrones', on which she plays Daenerys Targaryen.
And her co-star Iain, who plays Ser Jorah Mormont, has now praised her for being ''so strong'' during her health scare.
Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', Iain said: ''I did [know about her health struggles]. She went through the mill. I mean, she's such an amazing lady, and she was so strong, but she had real scares.
''I think when you sort of come out the end of something like that, everything must feel golden. I think the 'Thrones' family were great with her. I hope she'd say that, but they shepherded her and looked after her as much as they could.''
Iain's comments come after Emilia took to social media one week after sharing her story to thank her fans for sending their love and support to her.
She said: ''Hi everyone. I had to put a video up to say thank you. The response from my story has been overwhelming and deeply and profoundly moving, so thank you so much.''
Since the health scare, Emilia has helped to set up the charity SameYou - which helps to provide treatment for people recovering from brain injuries and strokes - and has encouraged her fans to share their own recovery stories with the organisation.
In the video clip, the beauty added: ''So, you've heard my story, and now we would like to hear yours. So please, go to SameYou.org and tell us your recovery story.''
