Emilia Clarke wants to see photo editing apps ''banned''.

The 32-year-old actress has slammed online photo editors and programs like Photoshop, because she says it's ''not right'' for people to be putting heavily edited pictures on their social media pages, as it sends the wrong message to young people who believe the edits are normal.

She said: ''I struggle with the girl next door also editing their pictures. It's not right. Where is that human interaction? I think that the apps that make people airbrush themselves and look thinner or look clearer skinned should be banned. I don't think this s**t should be on the phone for young people. I do not agree with it, I do not like it, it doesn't make me feel good. I don't do it on my Instagram. I filter, sure, everybody's got to filter! But ain't no way that I'm going to retouch that stuff.''

And the 'Game of Thrones' star says people are ''really screwed'' now, because there's so much ''bloody nonsense'' being uploaded to social media.

She added: ''I think that we can find our inner beauty by looking inwards and not outwards. Seriously. Now we're really screwed because we've got the editing, we've got the shading, we've got all that bloody nonsense. They don't look like that. Ain't nobody look like that!''

Emilia wants to see all women accept their body type for what it is, and insists there is ''nothing wrong'' with anyone's figure.

Speaking to Miss Vogue magazine, she said: ''Lean into your body type. It's not that only that body type can wear that, and only that body type can wear that. There's nothing wrong with being tall and skinny, there's nothing wrong with being an absolutely bone normal size 12 or being anything bigger than that. Nothing wrong with it.''