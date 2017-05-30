Emilia Clarke has revealed the stars of 'Game of Thrones' get more air time in Season seven.

The 30-year-old actress - who plays Daenerys Targaryen in the popular HBO drama series - is confused as to how she's landed extra scenes for the upcoming season seven, despite there being three fewer episodes than the previous season.

Emilia is currently learning her lines and admits she's got her work cut out.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, she said: ''When I first read this season I thought, 'Damn, I gotta learn some lines! We're actually filming longer now. I don't know how that's happening.''

Similarly, Peter Dinklage, who portrays the character Tyrion Lannister, said he too had more screen time.

He said: ''I've worked more days this season than I have in quite some time.''

But show runner Dan Weiss has explained how the increased demand for certain characters has lead to extra time on screen.

He said: ''You kill a couple dozen characters, the people who are left by default need to carry more dramatic weight.''

Season six saw stars Ramsay Bolton, played by Iwan Rheon, and Margaery Tyrell played by Natalie Dormer, exit the show and these main characters often held their own stand-alone scenes resulting in the remaining characters having the same amount of screen time to fill between fewer people.

Meanwhile, Kit Harington recently promised the new series of 'Game of Thrones' will be ''very different'' to previous seasons.

The hunky actor - who portrays Jon Snow in the show - says the upcoming seven episodes are much more fast-paced than previous installments of the saga.

He said: ''This season is really different than any other season because it's accelerating toward the end, a lot of stuff collides and happens much much quicker than you're used to seeing on 'Thrones' ... It's so different than what everybody is used to. It's quite exciting.''