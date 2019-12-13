Emilia Clarke was terrified that people would recognise her when she suffered her second brain aneurysm.
Emilia Clarke ''wanted to disappear'' when she suffered her second brain aneurysm.
The 'Game of Thrones' star experienced two health scares in 2011 and again 2013 - but she only went public with her ordeal earlier this year - and was devastated that she had to go through the traumatic event while living in the public eye.
Speaking to Wonderland magazine, she said: ''I do feel like the brain haemorrhages are the literal, physical embodiment of what it is to be attacked on a social media, because I didn't want to look anyone in the eye, and I didn't want anyone to recognise me. I wanted to disappear completely, to wipe myself off the face of the earth, because I couldn't handle the level of interaction. Because I felt totally laid bare, totally vulnerable, totally in pain.''
And, although she was fighting for her life, the 33-year-old actress was more concerned about who would see her in hospital with tubes coming out of her head.
She explained: ''[With] the second one, I lost a lot of hope; I lost a lot of optimism. That's insane bad luck. But there I was in a f***ing American hospital with drains coming out of my head, fully swollen, full of all the drugs they give you, and all I could think was, 'please don't recognise me, please don't recognise me, please don't recognise me.' ''
The headache she experienced as a result of the aneurysm was ''the worst pain you can possibly imagine'' and she was terrified that she would end up brain damaged.
She said: ''As I was throwing up I knew I was being brain damaged, but I didn't know how I knew. And I was like, no, f*** this, not today, it's not happening.
''I was wiggling fingers and toes, thinking of lines from the season, trying to do everything I could to keep myself conscious because I could feel myself slipping into a coma.''
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
With a story that links together every cliche from the weepy chick-flick library, this movie...
Up until his recent accident that left him almost entirely paralysed, William Traynor has had...
This declining franchise really needed a jolt to the head, but the producers disappointingly opt...
With the war between mankind and Skynet drawing to a close, resistance leader John Connor...
Mankind has been all but wiped out. When Skynet became self-aware, it launched tactical nuclear...
Dom Hemingway is a rather adept safecracker with serious anger issues and an addiction to...
Definitely a film of two halves, this crime comedy kicks off with a spark of...
Dom Hemingway has recently completed a 12-year stint in prison for his criminal exploits as...
There's a terrific blast of nostalgia in this finely crafted film, which will probably make...
Gary (aka Tits) and his friends Dodge, Zippy, Little Gaz and Penfold are an ambitious...