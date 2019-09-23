Emilia Clarke tried to steal her 'Game of Thrones' wig.

The 32-year-old actress - who played Daenerys Targaryen, the Mother of Dragons, in the hit HBO fantasy drama series - wanted a memento from her time on the show but she didn't manage to convince bosses to let her take her locks.

She quipped to Access Hollywood: ''I have not seen the wig. I was like, that's my hair.''

However, Emilia did manage to take an arrow from the set with her.

Speaking on the red carpet at the Emmys, she shared: ''Ben and I did steal an arrow from one of the battles and then we hid it. Nobody will notice.''

There is one thing Emilia won't miss about her costume - the corset.

She explained: ''I won't miss the corset though, no. I didn't like the corset. The corset didn't like me. I was in there for sure.''

Emilia previously admitted she was ''overwhelmed'' that 'Game of Thrones' was ending.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Finding the words to write this post has left me overwhelmed with how much I want to say but how small words feel in comparison to what this show and Dany have meant to me ... The mother of dragons chapter has taken up the whole of my adult life. This woman has taken up the whole of my heart. I've sweated in the blaze of dragon fire, shed many tears at those who left our family early, and wrung my brain dry trying to do Khaleesi and the masterful words, actions (and names) I was given, justice ...Game of Thrones has shaped me as a woman, as an actor and as a human being. I just wish my darling dad was here now to see how far we've flown. But to you, dear kind magical fans, I owe you so much thanks, for your steady gaze at what we've made and what I've done with a character that was already in the hearts of many before I slipped on the platinum wig of dreams. Without you there is no us. And now our watch has ended. @gameofthrones #love #motherofdragonsoverandout (sic)''