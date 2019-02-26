Emila Clarke has admitted that she tried to swipe the giant Iron Throne from 'Game of Thrones' - but failed.
Emilia Clarke tried to swipe the iconic Iron Throne from 'Game of Thrones'.
The 32-year-old actress - who plays Daenerys Targaryen on the hit HBO show - admitted she is a ''goody two shoes'', but quipped that she had a stab at attempting to shift the giant metal sculpture into her car.
She joked: ''I tried to throw some things under the wig, hide them in my bag, nothing.
''Apparently the throne itself you can't ... I was there pushing it, trying to get it in the car.
''It didn't fit, so what are you gonna do?''
Emilia added that the final episode of 'GoT', which hits screens on April 14, will ''shock''.
She told E! News: ''It's going to be huge, that much everyone needs to know.
''It took us a long time to film this one for a very good reason.
''But I think there's going to be some things ... I know there's going to be some things in this last season that will shock people.''
The 'Me Before You' star previously revealed that ''everything'' from the costumes to the camera checks were ''more intense'' than ever before for the big finale.
She said: ''[Camera] checks take longer, costumes are a bit better, hair and makeup a bit sharper - every choice, every conversation, every attitude, has this air of 'this is it.' Everything feels more intense.''
Meanwhile, Kit Harington recently admitted that he thinks the final season was ''designed to break'' the cast.
The 32-year-old star - who plays Jon Snow - said that all the cast were so ''sleep deprived'' and ''broken'', that they'd ''had enough'' of being on set by the time the programme wrapped.
He said: ''The last season of 'Thrones', seemed to be designed to break us. I remember everyone walking around towards the end going, 'I've had enough now. I love this, it's been the best thing in my life, I'll miss it one day - but I'm done.'''
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
With a story that links together every cliche from the weepy chick-flick library, this movie...
Up until his recent accident that left him almost entirely paralysed, William Traynor has had...
This declining franchise really needed a jolt to the head, but the producers disappointingly opt...
With the war between mankind and Skynet drawing to a close, resistance leader John Connor...
Mankind has been all but wiped out. When Skynet became self-aware, it launched tactical nuclear...
Dom Hemingway is a rather adept safecracker with serious anger issues and an addiction to...
Definitely a film of two halves, this crime comedy kicks off with a spark of...
Dom Hemingway has recently completed a 12-year stint in prison for his criminal exploits as...
There's a terrific blast of nostalgia in this finely crafted film, which will probably make...
Gary (aka Tits) and his friends Dodge, Zippy, Little Gaz and Penfold are an ambitious...