Emilia Clarke will play real life poet Elizabeth Barrett in Bjorn Runge's upcoming English-language love story 'Let Me Count The Ways'.
Emilia Clarke is set to star in 'Let Me Count The Ways'.
The 32-year-old actress - who is best known for portraying Daenerys Targaryen in the hit HBO series 'Game of Thrones' - will play real life poet Elizabeth Barrett in Bjorn Runge's upcoming English-language love story for 'The Wife' director Damian Jones.
The film's title comes from Barrett's poem 'How Do I Love Thee? Let Me Count the Ways' and Jones will direct from a screenplay by BAFTA TV and Emmy-winning writer Paula Milne.
The based-on-truth movie is set in the mid-19th century and will follow Barrett as she is living in the family home with her siblings in an affluent part of London.
After gaining worldwide fame for her poetry, Barrett, fragile and weakened by a mysterious illness, lives as a virtual recluse and relies on laudanum.
When the youthful and impulsive Robert Browning comes into her life, he brings a renewed sensuality and passion to her life, however, her widowed father Edward fights to keep his control over her.
Jones said in a statement: ''This film is a classic love story which delivers something entirely unexpected and relevant in today's world, and I am excited to be embarking on this journey with an outstanding team of people.''
Bankside's Stephen Kelliher added: ''We are thrilled to be able to bring this most compelling of love stories to the world, and to be able to do so with such a talented team of people both in front and behind the camera is a privilege''.
'Let Me Count The Ways' will be produced by Bankside Films which is also handling worldwide sales on the project and is the first to be headed to production after being fully developed in-house at sales outfit Bankside.
Who are bassist Kyle Bann's biggest influences?
He's just dropped his latest single The Games Room.
On the South-East coast O'Hooley And Tidow treated the people of Deal to an evening of fabulous folk music.
Joep Beving's latest album 'Henosis' is an epic affair of more than twenty tracks and follows his 2018 release 'Conatus'.
Stronger Than Pride was released on this day (April 5) in 1988.
Everything you need to know about goth rock band Hana Piranha.
With a story that links together every cliche from the weepy chick-flick library, this movie...
Up until his recent accident that left him almost entirely paralysed, William Traynor has had...
This declining franchise really needed a jolt to the head, but the producers disappointingly opt...
With the war between mankind and Skynet drawing to a close, resistance leader John Connor...
Mankind has been all but wiped out. When Skynet became self-aware, it launched tactical nuclear...
Dom Hemingway is a rather adept safecracker with serious anger issues and an addiction to...
Definitely a film of two halves, this crime comedy kicks off with a spark of...
Dom Hemingway has recently completed a 12-year stint in prison for his criminal exploits as...
There's a terrific blast of nostalgia in this finely crafted film, which will probably make...
Gary (aka Tits) and his friends Dodge, Zippy, Little Gaz and Penfold are an ambitious...