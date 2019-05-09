Emilia Clarke is set to star in 'Let Me Count The Ways'.

The 32-year-old actress - who is best known for portraying Daenerys Targaryen in the hit HBO series 'Game of Thrones' - will play real life poet Elizabeth Barrett in Bjorn Runge's upcoming English-language love story for 'The Wife' director Damian Jones.

The film's title comes from Barrett's poem 'How Do I Love Thee? Let Me Count the Ways' and Jones will direct from a screenplay by BAFTA TV and Emmy-winning writer Paula Milne.

The based-on-truth movie is set in the mid-19th century and will follow Barrett as she is living in the family home with her siblings in an affluent part of London.

After gaining worldwide fame for her poetry, Barrett, fragile and weakened by a mysterious illness, lives as a virtual recluse and relies on laudanum.

When the youthful and impulsive Robert Browning comes into her life, he brings a renewed sensuality and passion to her life, however, her widowed father Edward fights to keep his control over her.

Jones said in a statement: ''This film is a classic love story which delivers something entirely unexpected and relevant in today's world, and I am excited to be embarking on this journey with an outstanding team of people.''

Bankside's Stephen Kelliher added: ''We are thrilled to be able to bring this most compelling of love stories to the world, and to be able to do so with such a talented team of people both in front and behind the camera is a privilege''.

'Let Me Count The Ways' will be produced by Bankside Films which is also handling worldwide sales on the project and is the first to be headed to production after being fully developed in-house at sales outfit Bankside.