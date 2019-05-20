Emilia Clarke thought she was ''going to die'' on the 'Game of Thrones' set after suffering two aneurysms.
Emilia Clarke thought she was ''going to die'' on the 'Game of Thrones' set after suffering two aneurysms.
The 32-year-old actress - who played Daenerys Targaryen in the hit HBO fantasy drama, which came to a dramatic end on Sunday (19.05.19) - underwent major surgery in 2011 and again in 2013 after she developed a subarachnoid haemorrhage, a form of stroke caused by a ruptured aneurysm, and has now said she ''bulldozed through'' filming of seasons two and three, despite feeling ''worried and fearful every day''.
She said: ''Every day I would fight my own demons of thinking, 'You're sick, you can't do this. You're tired, give in. Stop.' I just bulldozed through. There were a couple of seasons where I just questioned everything and struggled through everything and felt a tremendous amount of guilt at not being able to fully inhabit this role of a lifetime that I was given when I had many friends who were still knocking on casting directors' doors. It left me fatigued and exhausted and anxious and worried and fearful every day.''
Emilia says she ''didn't ever say anything'' when things got too much for her on set, even when she ''thought [she] was dying''.
She added: ''The first couple of seasons we would film in hot countries a lot, and we would film in quarries and other places that were incredibly unforgiving with regards to heat. We had very long days, and I'm in this enormous wig over a bald cap glued on to my head. You're paranoid you're going to die all the time, because you've had two brain haemorrhages. I'd feel incredibly faint and want to pass out. I got headaches and thought I was dying. But I just didn't ever say anything.''
The beauty used to get help from members of the show's styling team in ''moments of extreme stress'', but she still refused to let anyone know what she was going through.
Speaking to The New Yorker, she said: ''In moments of extreme stress, my fear of dying was dialled up to a million. There were many moments where I would just take one of my hair or makeup girls aside and just go, 'I think I'm dying, and I'm not. Can you just hold my hand? Could you just look at me and tell me that I'm all right?' And they would look at me like I was mad and try and help me breathe through it.''
Daughters in the current climate are stronger than ever following last year's You Won't Get What You Want.
Je t'aime Taylor Swift's latest video for her new single 'Me!' featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco.
Rachel, Becky and Niopha; The Unthanks, 'Unaccompanied, As We Are'; returned to Kent in their latest incarnation to sing songs old and new in their...
An interview with Glasgow's up and coming popstars HYYTS.
The albums we loved most this month.
With a story that links together every cliche from the weepy chick-flick library, this movie...
Up until his recent accident that left him almost entirely paralysed, William Traynor has had...
This declining franchise really needed a jolt to the head, but the producers disappointingly opt...
With the war between mankind and Skynet drawing to a close, resistance leader John Connor...
Mankind has been all but wiped out. When Skynet became self-aware, it launched tactical nuclear...
Dom Hemingway is a rather adept safecracker with serious anger issues and an addiction to...
Definitely a film of two halves, this crime comedy kicks off with a spark of...
Dom Hemingway has recently completed a 12-year stint in prison for his criminal exploits as...
There's a terrific blast of nostalgia in this finely crafted film, which will probably make...
Gary (aka Tits) and his friends Dodge, Zippy, Little Gaz and Penfold are an ambitious...