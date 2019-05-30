Emilia Clarke has thanked fans for helping her ''change the world of recovery'' after donating $44,000 to her charity SameYou.
Emilia Clarke has thanked fans for helping her ''change the world of recovery'' after donating $44,000 to her charity SameYou.
The 'Game of Thrones' star set up the charity to help support those recovering from brain injuries and strokes after she suffered two life-threatening aneurysms during the filming of the HBO show.
And after a campaign was set up on Reddit to help raise money for Emilia's charity, the star has now taken to the site to post a video thanking her fans for their support.
She said in the clip: ''So I think I'm pretty late to the game on this, but Elle Ellaria and your Reddit page, you guys! You're raising money for SameYou! I can't believe ... I'm so incredibly moved and blown away and grateful, and thank you! It's extraordinary what you guys have done, I'm genuinely completely lost for words.
''Someone told me about this and then I saw it and was just ... it's mind blowing. Thank you so much. You are recovery champions. You guys are literally helping me, and in doing that you are helping us change the world. Change the world of recovery, change the world of brain injury.''
Emilia then captioned the video with a sweet message, which bid farewell to her 'Game of Thrones' character Daenerys Targaryen, as well as call her fans her ''heroes''.
She wrote: ''I couldn't think of a more beautiful way to wave goodbye to the mother of dragons than with this step towards making brain injury sufferers feel less alone. YOU ARE MY HEROS. I am the one who should be bending the knee to you. (sic)''
The 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' actress opened up about her terrifying brain injuries back in March this year, when she said she suffered a first aneurysm after a work out in 2011, whilst another followed two years later.
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
With a story that links together every cliche from the weepy chick-flick library, this movie...
Up until his recent accident that left him almost entirely paralysed, William Traynor has had...
This declining franchise really needed a jolt to the head, but the producers disappointingly opt...
With the war between mankind and Skynet drawing to a close, resistance leader John Connor...
Mankind has been all but wiped out. When Skynet became self-aware, it launched tactical nuclear...
Dom Hemingway is a rather adept safecracker with serious anger issues and an addiction to...
Definitely a film of two halves, this crime comedy kicks off with a spark of...
Dom Hemingway has recently completed a 12-year stint in prison for his criminal exploits as...
There's a terrific blast of nostalgia in this finely crafted film, which will probably make...
Gary (aka Tits) and his friends Dodge, Zippy, Little Gaz and Penfold are an ambitious...