Emilia Clarke has thanked fans for helping her ''change the world of recovery'' after donating $44,000 to her charity SameYou.

The 'Game of Thrones' star set up the charity to help support those recovering from brain injuries and strokes after she suffered two life-threatening aneurysms during the filming of the HBO show.

And after a campaign was set up on Reddit to help raise money for Emilia's charity, the star has now taken to the site to post a video thanking her fans for their support.

She said in the clip: ''So I think I'm pretty late to the game on this, but Elle Ellaria and your Reddit page, you guys! You're raising money for SameYou! I can't believe ... I'm so incredibly moved and blown away and grateful, and thank you! It's extraordinary what you guys have done, I'm genuinely completely lost for words.

''Someone told me about this and then I saw it and was just ... it's mind blowing. Thank you so much. You are recovery champions. You guys are literally helping me, and in doing that you are helping us change the world. Change the world of recovery, change the world of brain injury.''

Emilia then captioned the video with a sweet message, which bid farewell to her 'Game of Thrones' character Daenerys Targaryen, as well as call her fans her ''heroes''.

She wrote: ''I couldn't think of a more beautiful way to wave goodbye to the mother of dragons than with this step towards making brain injury sufferers feel less alone. YOU ARE MY HEROS. I am the one who should be bending the knee to you. (sic)''

The 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' actress opened up about her terrifying brain injuries back in March this year, when she said she suffered a first aneurysm after a work out in 2011, whilst another followed two years later.