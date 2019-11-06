Emilia Clarke has been ''tempted'' by online dating in the past, but thinks it would be impossible because of her fame.
The 33-year-old actress has previously romanced the likes of Seth MacFarlane - whom she dated from 2012 to 2013 - and Charlie McDowell, whom she split with earlier this year, and has said that following her high-profile relationships, ''there was a time'' when she almost signed up to a dating app.
Emilia explained that fame has made online dating impossible, but she has been tempted to set up a fake profile.
She said: ''There was a time. I was definitely tempted. [I missed online dating] because I was on people's television right when it all began. So there are all my single friends being like [swiping]. I'm like, 'What are you doing?' 'Shopping for a boyfriend.' 'OK cool.'
''If I wasn't in the job I'm in, then I definitely would do it, 100 percent. And I feel like it's not a taboo anymore.''
The 'Game of Thrones' star would love her future man to have a good sense of humour, and above all needs them to be ''considerate and nice''.
She added to the Daily Mirror newspaper: ''If you make me giggle, then I'm in pretty much. And someone who is considerate and nice. Like when someone takes you out on a date and they've thought about kind of an interesting thing to do ... that goes a long way. But a sense of humour is 100 percent it. If you can laugh with someone, it's just the sexiest thing in the world.''
Meanwhile, Emilia previously said her career had ruined her love life for several years.
The 'Last Christmas' star said: ''I kept thinking that for clarity of mind, I had to be in one place. And then I just realised that's not how this life is going to work. It makes [romantic relationships] absolutely impossible. I'm soppy and I do like to believe that when the right person comes along, it will work, because you want to make it work. Everyone else seems to manage it.''
