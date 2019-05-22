Emilia Clarke studied Adolf Hitler to prepare for the powerful speech she gave in the 'Game of Thrones' finale.
The 32-year-old actress had a powerful scene where her character, Daenerys Targaryen, addressed her army in High Valyrian and the British star studied history's most menacing non-English speaking orators, including the Nazi leader, in order to get the powerful tone right.
She said: ''In giving all these speeches in fake languages, I watched a lot of videos of -- now it seems funny -- dictators and powerful leaders speaking a different language to see if I could understand what they were saying without knowing the language.
''And you can! You absolutely can understand what Hitler's f***ing saying, these single-focus orators speaking a foreign language.''
Although Emilia's part of the scene was shot in front of a green screen, she was still very nervous about the speech and spent two months practicing her lines.
She told Variety: ''This speech meant so much to me. I was so worried that I was going to f**k it up. I stayed up so late every night for like two months. I said it to my cooker, I said it to my fridge.
''I said it to all of Belfast out my window! Well, the window was closed because I didn't want people to think I was actually barking mad.''
Despite her fears and a sleepless night before filming, the actress was stunned to nail the scene perfectly on the first take.
She said: ''I had my dialect coach literally within spitting distance because I was convinced I was going to mess it up.
''Then the weirdest thing happened -- I walked onset, didn't need a rehearsal, and I got through the whole thing perfect on the first go. The rest of the day it was like Daenerys was just with me.
''That's the only time I got through that speech without getting anything wrong, when it was on camera. If you had asked me to do it the next day, I'd already forgotten it.''
