Emilia Clarke ''started crying'' when she met Beyoncé, as she said she thought meeting the singer would be ''cool'', but says it ''didn't go well'' as she couldn't control her emotions.
Emilia Clarke ''started crying'' when she met Beyoncé.
The 'Game of Thrones' star might be a Hollywood star herself, but she admits she still gets star-struck when she meets her idols, as she recalled a time when coming face to face with the 'Lemonade' singer at an Oscars party left her sobbing.
Speaking about Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z, Emilia said: ''So I did not expect to see them, you know, in the flesh, I wasn't expecting that at all. I was just like, 'Oh my god, I'm invited!' ''
The 33-year-old actress had hoped meeting Beyoncé, 38, would be ''cool'', but says it ''didn't go well'' as she couldn't control her emotions.
She added during an appearance on 'The Graham Norton Show': ''And Queen Bey came up to me, and obviously, looked at me like, 'Oh ... I'd like to talk to you!' and I just did not respond in the way that I was thinking she thought that I might respond.
''As in, she obviously came up and was like, this'll be cool, and I was like, 'Oh my god.' [I was] too many drinks in, started crying, it didn't go well. I mean, literally, eyes welling up like, 'I can't handle this, it's too intense.'''
This isn't the first time Emilia has spoken about her disastrous experience, as in May she revealed she ''ruined'' her moment with the 'Halo' hitmaker.
She said: ''She was clearly a fan, and I ruined it. I just was like, 'Uhhhh'. I think I started crying.''
The 'Me Before You' star also admitted Jay-Z, 49, had witnessed the awkward exchange, and greeted her with a simple ''sup?''
She added: ''And then I just kept trying to find them all night, and I couldn't find them because I was crying. It breaks my heart that I messed it up.''
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
With a story that links together every cliche from the weepy chick-flick library, this movie...
Up until his recent accident that left him almost entirely paralysed, William Traynor has had...
This declining franchise really needed a jolt to the head, but the producers disappointingly opt...
With the war between mankind and Skynet drawing to a close, resistance leader John Connor...
Mankind has been all but wiped out. When Skynet became self-aware, it launched tactical nuclear...
Dom Hemingway is a rather adept safecracker with serious anger issues and an addiction to...
Definitely a film of two halves, this crime comedy kicks off with a spark of...
Dom Hemingway has recently completed a 12-year stint in prison for his criminal exploits as...
There's a terrific blast of nostalgia in this finely crafted film, which will probably make...
Gary (aka Tits) and his friends Dodge, Zippy, Little Gaz and Penfold are an ambitious...