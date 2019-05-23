Emilia Clarke is ''sick and tired'' of discussing her nude scenes in 'Game of Thrones'.

The 32-year-old actress shed her clothes for her role as Daenerys Targaryen in the hit HBO fantasy drama series - which came to an end on Sunday (19.05.19) - back in the earlier seasons of the show, and has said she's unlikely to ever accept a role with nude scenes again because it is ''the only question'' she ever gets asked now.

Speaking about her decision to turn down a role in the 'Fifty Shades of Grey' franchise, she said: ''Well, Sam [Taylor-Johnson, the director] is a magician. I love her, and I thought her vision was beautiful. But the last time that I was naked on camera on ['Game of Thrones'] was a long time ago, and yet it is the only question that I ever get asked because I am a woman. And it's annoying as hell and I'm sick and tired of it because I did it for the character - I didn't do it so some guy could check out my tits, for God's sake.''

Emilia says she's been ''pigeonholed for life'' thanks to the brief nude scene she filmed for 'Game of Thrones', and turned down the 'Fifty Shades' role - where she was in talks to star as Anastasia Steele, a role which eventually went to Dakota Johnson - because she didn't want to be asked about ''sensuality and sex'' for the rest of her career.

The beauty told The Hollywood Reporter for their Roundtable series: ''So, that coming up, I was like, 'I can't.' I did a minimal amount and I'm pigeonholed for life, so me saying yes to that, where the entire thing is about sensuality and sex and being naked and all of that stuff, I was just like, 'No way am I going to voluntarily walk into that situation and then never be able to look someone in the eye and be like, 'No, you can't keep asking me this question.'''