Emilia Clarke thinks being a woman in Hollywood is like ''dealing with racism''.

The 30-year-old actress has hit out at the inequality within the movie business, saying it took her a long time to recognise the injustice and that she now sees it as part of her ''daily life''.

Emilia said: ''I feel so naive for saying it, but it's like dealing with racism.

''You're aware of it, and you're aware of it, but one day, you go, 'Oh, my God, it's everywhere!' Like you suddenly wake up to it and you go, 'Wait a f**king second, are you ... are you treating me different because I've got a pair of t**s? Is that actually happening?'

''It took me a really long time to see that I do get treated differently. But I look around, and that's my daily life.''

The 'Game of Thrones' star also rubbished the idea that just because she appears naked in a few scenes on the popular drama series, she cannot be seen as a feminist.

Emilia told Rolling Stone magazine: ''It doesn't stop me from being a feminist.

''Like, guess what? Yes, I've got mascara on, and I also have a high IQ, so those two things can be one and the same.''

In fact, the London-born actress thinks she's fortunate to have been cast in the role of Daenerys Targaryen, the Princess of House Targaryen, in the show.

Emilia explained: ''Women have been great rulers. And then for that to be a character that I'm known to play? That's so f**king lucky.

''Anyone who seems to think that it's not needed need only look at the political environment we're all living in to be like, 'Oh, no, it's needed. It is needed.'''