Emilia Clarke believes 'Game of Thrones' saved her life after she suffered a brain aneurysm .
Emilia Clarke believes 'Game of Thrones' saved her life.
The 32-year-old actress previously suffered two brain aneurysms, in 2011 and 2013, but portraying Daenerys Targaryen in the HBO series gave her something to focus on away from her health problems and she also feels her medical issues made her performance even stronger.
She said: ''I always say that Daenerys literally saved my life, because it puts you in quite the headspace when you've had a brain injury.
''Walking in her shoes, I just put so much more into each season because it really was life or death.
''I felt so powerfully that she was saving me. I could only see her. That was my single point of focus that allowed me to not think about anything scarier than just getting on set.''
Emilia ''deeply regrets'' not taking a meaningful souvenir away from the set to commemorate her time on the show as all she took was a pair of ''smelly socks''.
Speaking to Regina Hall for Variety's Actors on Actors series, she said: ''I didn't take anything, and I deeply regret it, and I'm very annoyed. I'm really hoping that the showrunners give me a dragon. I need my smelly socks. I think I did take those.''
And the British star admitted it still feels ''utterly surreal'' that her time as the Mother of Dragons has come to an end.
She said: ''Having it come to its completion feels utterly surreal. So much life has happened in the 10 years that I've been on the show. I've grown into a woman. I was 23. It's been almost a year in post, and it's taken me that long to come to terms with it. Where are my dragons? That famous line. Where the hell are they? It felt deeply emotional.''
Celebrating the gothic rock movement of the 80s and beyond.
On their self-titled debut album, it's really game time for jazz rappers Injury Reserve.
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Add this guy to your playlist ASAP.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
Injury Reserve have spent the last few years rising to the top of underground hip-hop and becoming one of the most exciting acts in the whole genre.
With a story that links together every cliche from the weepy chick-flick library, this movie...
Up until his recent accident that left him almost entirely paralysed, William Traynor has had...
This declining franchise really needed a jolt to the head, but the producers disappointingly opt...
With the war between mankind and Skynet drawing to a close, resistance leader John Connor...
Mankind has been all but wiped out. When Skynet became self-aware, it launched tactical nuclear...
Dom Hemingway is a rather adept safecracker with serious anger issues and an addiction to...
Definitely a film of two halves, this crime comedy kicks off with a spark of...
Dom Hemingway has recently completed a 12-year stint in prison for his criminal exploits as...
There's a terrific blast of nostalgia in this finely crafted film, which will probably make...
Gary (aka Tits) and his friends Dodge, Zippy, Little Gaz and Penfold are an ambitious...