Emilia Clarke says Kit Harington is like a ''brother'' to her.

The 31-year-old actress befriended the actor, also 31, while promoting 'Game of Thrones', long before their characters Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow shared a scene together, and they like to tease one another while they're working.

Emilia said: ''I'll tell him, 'Kit, stop being a d**k - stop being so grumpy.' Like I would with my brother.''

Season seven of the show saw the pair's characters become lovers - just as it was discovered they were actually aunt and nephew - and Kit admitted they have found the scenes ''ridiculous'' to shoot because both he and his fiancee Rose Leslie are such close friends with Emilia.

He told Vanity Fair magazine: ''If you've known someone for six years, and they're best friends with your girlfriend, and you're best friends with them, there is something unnatural and strange about doing a love scene. We'll end up kissing and then we're just pissing ourselves with laughter because it's so ridiculous.''

Kit and Rose - who previously played wildling Ygritte in the fantasy drama series - are currently planning their wedding and Emilia can't wait for their big day.

She said: ''Their wedding is going to be siiiiick.''

Though the plot details for the final series of 'Game of Thrones' is being kept firmly under wraps, Emilia let slip that her alter ego's final moments on screen have ''f**ed [her] up''.

She said: ''It f***ed me up. Knowing that is going to be a lasting flavour in someone's mouth of what Daenerys is...''

Though the actress insists she isn't really like the Mother of Dragons, she does sometimes find it hard to separate herself from her alter ego.

She said: ''It becomes harder to separate you from the role when you've been with it so long.''