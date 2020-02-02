Emilia Clarke ''learnt very early on'' not to Google herself.

The 'Game of Thrones' star has admitted she refuses to ''tie'' what other people ''perceive as success or failure'' to her own ''self-worth'', which is why she avoids reading about herself online.

Speaking to Body and Soul magazine, she said: ''I don't Google myself, I don't look at anything.

''And that, to me, is the recipe for success in dealing with fame and any subsequent failures.

''I learnt very very early on, after my first year [on 'Game of Thrones'] and especially after my brain hemorrhages, not to read anything.

''If you try not to tie your sense of self-worth to what other people perceive as success, then you're not going to tie it to what people may perceive as failure.''

The 'Last Christmas' star previously admitted it's ''anxiety inducing'' being so well known.

Emilia shot to international fame for her role as Queen Daenerys Targaryen in the HBO fantasy series and admitted the celebrity status it has brought her can be difficult at times.

She said: ''I do get recognised more now. Sometimes you walk down the street and someone is like, 'Wah.' I do feel very guarded about my anonymity. You know, I like going to the butcher's and having a chat and it being a normal thing.

''I like human interaction. I value it, I appreciate it. It's what makes me feel happy. So when that is taken away with someone looking at you in a different guise, it can be incredibly difficult. It can be anxiety inducing.''

The 33-year-old actress refuses to scroll through online posts about herself or the show as she feels it isn't good for her ''mental health''.

She said: ''I never Google myself. I never read anything about the show. Absolutely nothing. I don't find it helpful for my mental health.''

Emilia previously revealed she has a ''rule'' not to Google herself.

She admitted: ''I never look at the internet. I have a rule: I just don't Google myself.

''I'm on social media but I don't look at the stuff that other people tag me in because it messes me up.

''If you hate me, I don't need to know.

''I can barely even look at myself on the screen, so I keep a very big distance from it, and if anyone ever says anything really lovely, or something wonderful happens, someone will tell me.

''And then if it's something bad, my mum will probably tell me.''