Emilia Clarke's brother stole her a keepsake - a real Targaryen flag - from the 'Game of Thrones' set.
Emilia Clarke's brother stole her a keepsake from 'Game of Thrones'.
The 33-year-old actress starred as Daenerys Targaryen in the HBO fantasy series and has revealed her sibling - who worked in the camera department on the show - managed to get her the real Targaryen flag from the set, which he gave her for Christmas.
Asked if she kept anything from the set, she told Zoe Ball on her BBC Radio Breakfast Show: ''I was such a frustratingly good girl, I didn't, I didn't do anything. I abided by the rules, however ... I'm just going to say this live on radio, my amazing brother who's in the camera department and worked on the show as well, this Christmas gave me the best Christmas present ever. He had in one of the battle scenes - I think he'd got a mate of a mate of a mate - anyway, he got one of the Targaryen flags, so I opened it this Christmas and just burst into tears. I was literally like, 'That's going up pride of place', 'cause I keep asking Game of Thrones, please can I have a wig, a coat? I had eight.''
Meanwhile, Emilia previously admitted 'Game of Thrones' saved her life as it gave her something to focus on away from her two brain aneurysms.
She said: ''I always say that Daenerys literally saved my life, because it puts you in quite the headspace when you've had a brain injury. Walking in her shoes, I just put so much more into each season because it really was life or death. I felt so powerfully that she was saving me. I could only see her. That was my single point of focus that allowed me to not think about anything scarier than just getting on set.''
They might sound like they're from the 70s, but they way they roll is very 2020.
What's new in the music world this week?
'U Kin B the Sun' is an album rich in texture and depth and one that quite obviously, and unapologetically, plays to Frazey Ford's strengths.
Listen to their new single 'Small Change'.
Everything you ever needed to know about Viking metal.
3TEETH hit Leeds for the first time with support from British artist PIG.
This will make you want to walk amongst the skyscrapers.
With a story that links together every cliche from the weepy chick-flick library, this movie...
Up until his recent accident that left him almost entirely paralysed, William Traynor has had...
This declining franchise really needed a jolt to the head, but the producers disappointingly opt...
With the war between mankind and Skynet drawing to a close, resistance leader John Connor...
Mankind has been all but wiped out. When Skynet became self-aware, it launched tactical nuclear...
Dom Hemingway is a rather adept safecracker with serious anger issues and an addiction to...
Definitely a film of two halves, this crime comedy kicks off with a spark of...
Dom Hemingway has recently completed a 12-year stint in prison for his criminal exploits as...
There's a terrific blast of nostalgia in this finely crafted film, which will probably make...
Gary (aka Tits) and his friends Dodge, Zippy, Little Gaz and Penfold are an ambitious...