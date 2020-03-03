Emilia Clarke's brother stole her a keepsake from 'Game of Thrones'.

The 33-year-old actress starred as Daenerys Targaryen in the HBO fantasy series and has revealed her sibling - who worked in the camera department on the show - managed to get her the real Targaryen flag from the set, which he gave her for Christmas.

Asked if she kept anything from the set, she told Zoe Ball on her BBC Radio Breakfast Show: ''I was such a frustratingly good girl, I didn't, I didn't do anything. I abided by the rules, however ... I'm just going to say this live on radio, my amazing brother who's in the camera department and worked on the show as well, this Christmas gave me the best Christmas present ever. He had in one of the battle scenes - I think he'd got a mate of a mate of a mate - anyway, he got one of the Targaryen flags, so I opened it this Christmas and just burst into tears. I was literally like, 'That's going up pride of place', 'cause I keep asking Game of Thrones, please can I have a wig, a coat? I had eight.''

Meanwhile, Emilia previously admitted 'Game of Thrones' saved her life as it gave her something to focus on away from her two brain aneurysms.

She said: ''I always say that Daenerys literally saved my life, because it puts you in quite the headspace when you've had a brain injury. Walking in her shoes, I just put so much more into each season because it really was life or death. I felt so powerfully that she was saving me. I could only see her. That was my single point of focus that allowed me to not think about anything scarier than just getting on set.''