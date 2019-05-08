Emilia Clarke's go-to scent when she was a teenager was the Spice Girls edition of Impulse body spray.

The 32-year-old actress has opened up about her beauty must-haves when she was growing up in the 1990s, and the star has revealed that her ''favourite'' body spray was the 'Stop' hitmaker's own limited edition scent range, which smelt of ''sugar and boys''.

She told Stylist magazine: ''The smell of my teen years is Impulse body spray. Specifically the Spice Girls edition - I know there is a following of people who agree with me here! It was a limited edition and me and my friends bought 10 each.

''It smelled like sugar and boys, which as a teenager are the two things you're living off. My favourite Spice Girl changed all the time, but I was brunette so I always got Posh. Which is no terrible thing. But in my heart I always wanted to be Baby Spice.''

And Emilia praised her mother, Jennifer Clarke, for teaching her beauty secrets from a young age, and keeping her look ''classy''.

She added: ''My mum also taught me how to do no 'make-up' make-up. She showed me how to put on my make-up so it looks like I'm not wearing any.

''If all my friends were doing big eyeliner, which I so wanted to do, she was like, 'Why don't you just put it on the lash line, so it is there but it doesn't look like it's there?'

''She would gently nudge me in a classy direction, so I didn't go too bonkers with the teenage make-up. I'm still following her today. But a red lip, which I obviously love, is always a red lip.''

The 'Game of Thrones' star also insisted that ''laughter'' is the best ingredient to looking beautiful.

She continued: ''Beauty is laughter. It's being inspired. If you look emaciated and tired and full of self-loathing you do not look beautiful, no matter how perfect you hair and make-up is. We should be celebrating having a giggle a bit more. Laughter is free as well, which is good.''