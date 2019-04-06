Emilia Clarke has teased her character Daenerys Targeryen and Kit Harington's Jon Snow will have an ''epic'' relationship in the final season of 'Game of Thrones'.
Emilia Clarke has teased Daenerys Targeryen and Jon Snow will have an ''epic'' relationship in the final season of 'Game of Thrones'.
The 32-year-old actress' Mother of Dragons alter ego got together with the King in the North at the end of season seven, without realising they are actually aunt and nephew, and the British star couldn't wait to read her scripts for the upcoming eighth series to find out what would happen to them.
Asked if she was keen to find out what happened between Daenerys and Jon, she said: ''Yeah, I was sent the script and I read it in an afternoon.
''Then I just left my house and walked for about three hours around London, aimlessly wandering - because it's so epic.
''It's the most contemporary relationship she's had in the show.
''They're incredibly similar, they have so much that binds them. He brings out an honesty in her that she hasn't experienced. So I think that's an interesting relationship.''
While Emilia admitted she is ''always'' worried about disappointing fans with the twists of the show, she knows it can't make everyone happy.
She said: ''You want everyone to be happy. But in the final season of any show, there's going to be upset people, there's going to be fights within friendship groups, there's going to be, 'Who's side are you on?' ''
Emilia thinks it is ''important'' that the show goes out on a high and while there's still interest in hit.
She said: ''I'm a big fan of TV shows finishing when you're still ready for more.
''If the series goes on too long, you're doing a disservice to both the characters and also to the writing.
''It's important to have that want for more to still be there.''
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
With a story that links together every cliche from the weepy chick-flick library, this movie...
Up until his recent accident that left him almost entirely paralysed, William Traynor has had...
This declining franchise really needed a jolt to the head, but the producers disappointingly opt...
With the war between mankind and Skynet drawing to a close, resistance leader John Connor...
Mankind has been all but wiped out. When Skynet became self-aware, it launched tactical nuclear...
Dom Hemingway is a rather adept safecracker with serious anger issues and an addiction to...
Definitely a film of two halves, this crime comedy kicks off with a spark of...
Dom Hemingway has recently completed a 12-year stint in prison for his criminal exploits as...
There's a terrific blast of nostalgia in this finely crafted film, which will probably make...
Gary (aka Tits) and his friends Dodge, Zippy, Little Gaz and Penfold are an ambitious...