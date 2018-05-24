Emilia Clarke is planning to commemorate the end of 'Game of Thrones' with a tattoo of a dragon on her wrist.
Emilia Clarke is planning to commemorate the end of 'Game of Thrones' with a tattoo.
The 31-year-old actress will say goodbye to her alter ego, Daenerys Targaryen next year but she's thought of the perfect piece of body art to say goodbye to the Mother of Dragons forever.
'LIVE With Kelly and Ryan' host Ryan Seacrest said: ''I was in a tattoo parlor the other day trying to get an appointment and they said that they were full because you're coming in to get a tattoo of a dragon?''
Co-host Kelly Ripa exclaimed: ''Are you really doing it?''
Their excited guest said: ''Yes! Sorry, mum!
''I'm going to get a dragon right here [points at wrist] kind of flying away. So I think that's cool. A little kind of peace out.''
But Emilia joked she could have gone bigger.
When Kelly teased she thought she'd have gone for a ''big back tattoo'', the blonde beauty laughed: ''Yeah exactly! They've cleared the schedule, I'm getting the full [back tattoo].''
Emilia won't be the only 'Game of Thrones' star to have a tattoo to mark being on the show.
Sophie Turner previously admitted she and her on-screen sister Maisie Williams have matching inkings to commemorate the date they secured their roles as Sansa and Arya Stark in the popular fantasy series.
She previously explained: ''We do! We always said that we wanted them so we got the date 07.08.09 on our arms because that's the date that both of us found out we'd got our roles in 'Game Of Thrones'.''
And Sophie has revealed the pair went ahead with the body art when they both had a ''day off'' from filming in Belfast, Ireland.
She added: ''So when we had a day off from filming in Belfast we just went to a tattoo place and got it done.''
