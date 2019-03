Emilia Clarke is ''overwhelmed'' by the outpouring of support she has received since revealing she almost died from a brain aneurysm in 2011.

The 32-year-old actress revealed this week that she'd suffered two life-threatening aneurysms in 2011 after the end of the first season of 'Game of Thrones', on which she plays Daenerys Targaryen.

And now, she's said she can't believe how many people have come forward to send their love and support to her in the wake of her news.

In a video posted to Instagram, she said: ''Hi everyone. I had to put a video up to say thank you. The response from my story has been overwhelming and deeply and profoundly moving, so thank you so much.''

Since the health scare, Emilia has helped to set up the charity SameYou - which helps to provide treatment for people recovering from brain injuries and strokes - and has encouraged her fans to share their own recovery stories with the organisation.

In the video clip, the beauty added: ''So, you've heard my story, and now we would like to hear yours. So please, go to SameYou.org and tell us your recovery story.''

The 'Terminator Genisys' star captioned the clip by sending ''a million million thank yous'' to all her fans for their support.

She wrote: ''A million million thank you's to everyone who has read shared and sent love for my story, it's a beautiful thing to behold and I can't quite believe how many of you this has affected! @sameyouorg is ready to hear your stories, how you recovered and what could have made that recovery experience better. By hearing your stories we can build a case for an improved aftercare experience for all in the future...who wouldn't want that! #sameyoucharity #love#sometimestheworldshowsyouwhatkindesslookslike #thankyou (sic)''