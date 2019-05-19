Emilia Clarke is ''overwhelmed'' that 'Game of Thrones' is ending with its eighth and final season on Sunday (19.05.19) night.
The 32-year-old actress - who plays Daenerys Targaryen in the HBO fantasy series - has posted a sweet tribute to her on-screen alter ego as the show wraps on its eighth and final season on Sunday (19.05.19) night.
She wrote on Instagram: ''Finding the words to write this post has left me overwhelmed with how much I want to say but how small words feel in comparison to what this show and Dany have meant to me ... The mother of dragons chapter has taken up the whole of my adult life. This woman has taken up the whole of my heart. I've sweated in the blaze of dragon fire, shed many tears at those who left our family early, and wrung my brain dry trying to do Khaleesi and the masterful words, actions (and names) I was given, justice ...Game of Thrones has shaped me as a woman, as an actor and as a human being. I just wish my darling dad was here now to see how far we've flown. But to you, dear kind magical fans, I owe you so much thanks, for your steady gaze at what we've made and what I've done with a character that was already in the hearts of many before I slipped on the platinum wig of dreams. Without you there is no us. And now our watch has ended. @gameofthrones @hbo #love #motherofdragonsoverandout (sic)''
Meanwhile, Emilia previously credited her 'Game of Thrones' character for giving her a ''huge amount of confidence'' as she admitted playing someone as ''daunting as anything'' has taught her a thing or two.
She said: ''She has given me a huge amount of confidence. It took some balls to play her - she's daunting as anything and that sort of rubs off.''
