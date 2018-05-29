Emilia Clarke had to have her hair cut into a short bob due to years of damage caused by her locks needing to be bleached for her role in 'Game Of Thrones'.

The 31-year-old actress plays Daenerys Targaryen on the HBO fantasy series where she has to cover up her natural brunette hair with long blonde wigs and hair dye, but the British beauty says eight years of intense hair bleaching caused her strands to become dry and damaged so she chose to chop off her long locks and help her hair recover.

Posting a picture of her new do on Instagram ahead of a premiere of her new film 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'', she wrote: VERY VERY HAPPY ABOUT #soloastarwarsstory COMING OUT ON FRIDAY!!!!!!! In other news this FABULOUS new bob is the chicest way to style out some burnt out mother of dragons split ends... #everypunintended#whenyourendslooklikeawildlingsitstimetochop @jennychohair after a decade of good times you make me wanna whip my super fly hair back and forth. [sic]''

And Emilia's on-set hair stylist Kevin Alexander previously spoke about how hard it was to find the perfect shade of blonde for the four wigs used for Daenerys, saying it took two months to finally decide.

Speaking to Time, he said: ''Finding the color with Emilia and Daenerys took ages. Everyone named it a different color. Some people see it as a platinum, some people see it as a creamier blonde. But right at the start with that, everyone had an opinion - all the producers, the writers, everybody wanted a tone, so that took at least two, two-and-a-half months, with six or seven wigs, going back and changing the tone. It was literally about changing tones. And also, in the book, when you hear about her description, her hair is described as silver, but if you go too silver, it's aging. We didn't want to do that on a young girl's face. Finally we achieved the color we found.''