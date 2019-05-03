Emilia Clarke says it ''breaks her heart'' how much she ''messed it up'' when she met her idol Beyoncé.

The 'Game of Thrones' star was left feeling embarrassed after coming face to face with the 'Run The World (Girls)' hitmaker at a recent event and she confessed she could barely utter a word.

Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, she said: ''She voluntarily came up to me, open-faced. I just messed it up. She was clearly a fan and I ruined it. A noise came out of her mouth ... I love her. I absolutely love her. It breaks my heart how much I messed it up.''

Emilia had previously revealed she prepares for 'Game of Thrones' by listening to Beyoncé's music as she finds the music empowering and helps her feel ''badass'' before shooting scenes as Mother of Dragons Daenerys Targaryen.

She explained: ''A lot of gangster rap before 'Thrones'. So Tupac. Biggie. But then some Florence. And Beyoncé obviously. I tried Eminem once, but that was too much. For me, it's like, you wake up and think, 'I'm not feeling particularly badass this morning. Coolio, Biggie, can you help me?' When you're doing a huge scene, trying to empower hundreds of extras, you've got to get me to a G.''

And Beyonce and her husband Jay Z are said to be such big fans of the show that they own one of Khaleesi's dragon eggs.

She said previously: ''Apparently Jay Z bought one for Beyoncé, or something. I don't know ... They are really, really, really expensive and they are really f***ing heavy and serious works of art.''