Emilia Clarke has confessed it ''breaks her heart'' how much she ''messed it up'' when she met her idol Beyoncé recently.
Emilia Clarke says it ''breaks her heart'' how much she ''messed it up'' when she met her idol Beyoncé.
The 'Game of Thrones' star was left feeling embarrassed after coming face to face with the 'Run The World (Girls)' hitmaker at a recent event and she confessed she could barely utter a word.
Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, she said: ''She voluntarily came up to me, open-faced. I just messed it up. She was clearly a fan and I ruined it. A noise came out of her mouth ... I love her. I absolutely love her. It breaks my heart how much I messed it up.''
Emilia had previously revealed she prepares for 'Game of Thrones' by listening to Beyoncé's music as she finds the music empowering and helps her feel ''badass'' before shooting scenes as Mother of Dragons Daenerys Targaryen.
She explained: ''A lot of gangster rap before 'Thrones'. So Tupac. Biggie. But then some Florence. And Beyoncé obviously. I tried Eminem once, but that was too much. For me, it's like, you wake up and think, 'I'm not feeling particularly badass this morning. Coolio, Biggie, can you help me?' When you're doing a huge scene, trying to empower hundreds of extras, you've got to get me to a G.''
And Beyonce and her husband Jay Z are said to be such big fans of the show that they own one of Khaleesi's dragon eggs.
She said previously: ''Apparently Jay Z bought one for Beyoncé, or something. I don't know ... They are really, really, really expensive and they are really f***ing heavy and serious works of art.''
Who are bassist Kyle Bann's biggest influences?
He's just dropped his latest single The Games Room.
On the South-East coast O'Hooley And Tidow treated the people of Deal to an evening of fabulous folk music.
Joep Beving's latest album 'Henosis' is an epic affair of more than twenty tracks and follows his 2018 release 'Conatus'.
Stronger Than Pride was released on this day (April 5) in 1988.
Everything you need to know about goth rock band Hana Piranha.
With a story that links together every cliche from the weepy chick-flick library, this movie...
Up until his recent accident that left him almost entirely paralysed, William Traynor has had...
This declining franchise really needed a jolt to the head, but the producers disappointingly opt...
With the war between mankind and Skynet drawing to a close, resistance leader John Connor...
Mankind has been all but wiped out. When Skynet became self-aware, it launched tactical nuclear...
Dom Hemingway is a rather adept safecracker with serious anger issues and an addiction to...
Definitely a film of two halves, this crime comedy kicks off with a spark of...
Dom Hemingway has recently completed a 12-year stint in prison for his criminal exploits as...
There's a terrific blast of nostalgia in this finely crafted film, which will probably make...
Gary (aka Tits) and his friends Dodge, Zippy, Little Gaz and Penfold are an ambitious...