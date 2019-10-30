Emilia Clarke hopes the cancelled 'Game of Thrones' prequel will get ''reincarnated''.

The 33-year-old actress - who starred as Daenerys Targaryen throughout the hugely popular HBO fantasy series - has commented on reports that the a planned spin-off featuring Naomi Watts has been axed, and she suggested bosses needed to be sure it would be ''perfect''.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I'm not really too sure [what happened]. It's difficult to get stuff made. I wonder.

''Maybe it'll be reincarnated at some point, but if it wasn't meant to happen now, then I'm sure it's because they know that it wasn't going to be as perfect as it should have been.''

The planned spin-off project was set to take place thousands of years prior to the events of the original series - which was based on George R.R. Martin's 'A Song of Ice and Fire' book series - but after filming the pilot episode, it has now been axed by HBO.

According to Deadline, the cast and crew of the potential prequel - which included Naomi, as well as Josh Whitehouse, Denise Gough, Jamie Campbell Bower, Sheila Atim, Ivanno Jeremiah, Georgie Henley, Alex Sharp, Toby Regbo, Miranda Richardson, Marquis Rodriquez, John Simm, Richard McCabe, and John Heffernan - were recently informed that HBO have passed on the project, and will not be taking it to series.

However, HBO has since confirmed plans for 'House of the Dragon' - based on companion book 'Fire & Blood' - which has been ordered straight-to-series, and will be set 300 years before the events of the fantasy epic.

'Game of Thrones' regular Miguel Sapochnik is set to direct the pilot and additional episodes - with 10 being commissioned in total - and he will act as showrunner alongside Ryan Condal, who created the upcoming show with Martin.

HBO's president of programming Casey Bloys said: ''The 'Game of Thrones' universe is so rich with stories.

''We look forward to exploring the origins of House Targaryen and the earlier days of Westeros along with Miguel, Ryan and George.''