British actress Emilia Clarke has said the adjective ''strong'' is sexist when referring to women.
Emilia Clarke is ''frustrated'' with female characters being labelled as ''strong''.
The 31-year-old actress - who plays Kira in the new 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' - has rubbished the use of the term ''strong women'' in the movie industry, calling it sexist.
Speaking in an interview with Variety magazine, she said: ''I'm gonna tell you what it feels like to play a woman, the end, that's it. Take the 'strong' out of it. Find another adjective, damn it.
''If it's not strong, what is it? Are you telling me there's another option, that there's a weak option? You think a lead in a movie is going to be a weak woman? It just doesn't even bear having the conversation, so enough already with the strong women, please.''
The 'Game of Thrones' star went on to point out that male leads didn't get branded with the same adjective unless they looked physically fit.
She continued: ''You don't get strong men unless they're like physically strong men, so unless I'm packing guns I don't know about, then let's change that.''
On what she would like to be referred to instead, Emilia explained: ''Let's just be women or how does it feel to play a female lead in a blockbuster movie or how does it feel to play someone with power.''
Emilia's comments come after she claimed she was ''shocked'' to hear about pay inequality issues in the industry, as she has never experienced gender inequality when it comes to how much she earns on 'Game of Thrones'.
The actress - who stars as Daenerys Targaryen in the hit HBO fantasy drama - said: ''On 'Game of Thrones,' I have always been paid the same amount as my male co-stars.
''It was my first job and I was not discriminated against because I was a woman, in my pay cheque.''
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
With a story that links together every cliche from the weepy chick-flick library, this movie...
Up until his recent accident that left him almost entirely paralysed, William Traynor has had...
This declining franchise really needed a jolt to the head, but the producers disappointingly opt...
With the war between mankind and Skynet drawing to a close, resistance leader John Connor...
Mankind has been all but wiped out. When Skynet became self-aware, it launched tactical nuclear...
Dom Hemingway is a rather adept safecracker with serious anger issues and an addiction to...
Definitely a film of two halves, this crime comedy kicks off with a spark of...
Dom Hemingway has recently completed a 12-year stint in prison for his criminal exploits as...
There's a terrific blast of nostalgia in this finely crafted film, which will probably make...
Gary (aka Tits) and his friends Dodge, Zippy, Little Gaz and Penfold are an ambitious...