Emilia Clarke has ''sleepless nights'' thinking she is going to ruin the final season of 'Game of Thrones'.

The 30-year-old actress has starred as Daenerys Targaryen in the hit HBO show since season one and the penultimate seventh season is coming to an end, but Emilia has admitted she is worried viewers will criticise her performance, despite getting reassurance from her pals.

Speaking to Elle Australia, the actress said: ''Oh God, I get sleepless nights over it. 'Oh you're gonna mess it up. It's the last season and it's going to go wrong'.

''My mates are like 'it's you - you and Daenerys are one and the same now. You need to trust your instincts'. And I'm like 'no, I've got to do more research'.

''The higher everyone places the mantel, the bigger the fall. That sounds awful, but it's true. I don't want to disappoint anyone, basically.''

Emilia also revealed that she loved having an empowering sex scene with Michiel Huisman who played her on-screen love interest Daario Naharis.

During previous seasons, the actress was criticised for doing sex and nude scenes, but Emilia thanked the producers of the show after her character slept with Daario.

She said: '''Take off your clothes'. It's brilliant. I actually went up to [creators] David Benioff and D.B. Weiss and thanked them.

''I was like 'That's a scene I've been waiting for!' Because I get a lot of c**p for having done nude scenes and sex scenes.

''That, in itself, is so anti-feminist. Women hating on other women is just the problem. That's upsetting, so it's kind of wonderful to have a scene where I was like 'there you go!'''

Season seven of the show is set to come to a dramatic finish next week.