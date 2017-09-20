Emilia Clarke has dyed her hair platinum blonde.

The 30-year-old actress - who is a natural brunette - has previously worn a range of wigs for her role of Daenerys Targaryen in 'Game of Thrones', but as she prepares to shoot her final season as the Mother of Dragons, she's lightened her own tresses in tribute to her iconic alter ego.

She shared a photo on Instagram and wrote: AAAAHHHHHHH SHHHHIIIII****** I done did it. Mother of dragons meet Emilia. Emilia meet mother of dragons. If you squint just so you might never know. All hail to the magnificence of @kevalexanderhair and @candicebanks74 the genius creators of 'KHALEESI WIG' (and not forgetting all the hair on game of thrones for 8 glorious years) for at long last making this magical moment a reality. #khaleesikicksoff #gameofthrones #cominghomeneverfeltsogood (sic)''

However, it is unclear as to whether Emilia will still continue to wear wigs on the show because of her character's very elaborate hair styles.

The show's hair designer, Kevin Alexander, previously discussed how it took ''ages'' to craft the right wigs for Emilia's character.

He said: ''Finding the color with Emilia and Daenerys took ages. Everyone named it a different colour. Some people see it as a platinum, some people see it as a creamier blonde. But right at the start with that, everyone had an opinion -- all the producers, the writers, everybody wanted a tone, so that took at least two, two-and-a-half months, with six or seven wigs, going back and changing the tone. It was literally about changing tones.

''And also, in the book, when you hear about her description, her hair is described as silver, but if you go too silver, it's aging. We didn't want to do that on a young girl's face. Finally we achieved the color we found.''

And the British actress had a number of hair pieces which have been regularly replaced because they are so ''sensitive to atmosphere''.

He added: ''We started with one [wig], and then slowly over the period of the seven years, we've built [more] -- they can get ruined really easily. They're quite sensitive to atmosphere, so if in a fire scene, there's too much smoke or whatever, they just go gray. You just lose them. They become a really dodgy gray like she's been rolling around in the dirt.''