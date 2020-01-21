Emilia Clarke has got a new pet puppy.

The 33-year-old actress - who is best known for playing Daenerys Targaryen in 'Game of Thrones' - has unveiled the adorable pooch to her 27 million followers on Instagram and admits that her ''new main squeeze'' who she has called Ted is the ''light'' of her ''goddamn life''.

Uploading three images of her mutt mate, she wrote: ''He just can't stop. He physically.cannot.stop being the MOST BEAUTIFUL PUPPY IN THE ENTIRE WORLD.

Erryone meet Ted. Super Ted. My new main squeeze. Light of my goddamn life. (sic)''

Emilia has promised her fans that her Instagram feed will now be dominated by photos and videos of her canine friend as she's looking forward to training the pup.

She added: ''Ready to fill this instagram feed to bursting whilst still being able to leave room in a teacup.

#goodbyesleepgoodbyecarpetsgoodbyeslippershellopoop

#coshesworthit (sic)''

Emilia's vow to fill her Instagram feed with images and videos of her dog is in keeping with her vow that she no longer spends time trawling though posts on the social media app of ''people that you believe look fitter than you do''.

In an interview with Australian publication The Mecca, she said: ''I'm not about trawling Instagram for people that you believe look fitter than you do. I do not believe in that at all. That is a recipe for disaster. It's about understanding that when you feel happy in your mind, you radiate that through your skin, through your body, through the clothes you decide to put on, the make-up you pop on your face, how you do your hair ... all of those things. It comes from if you're happy.

''I try not to look at anything online, and that's definitely helped my confidence ... it's helped me understand myself a little bit more.

''It's all about meeting people, finding connections with them, and broadening your horizons - it's opening your eyes to a world that's not just your day-to-day; I am all about that.''