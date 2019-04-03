Emilia Clarke recited her Dothraki dialogue when going through her brain aneurysm in a bid to keep her memory ''conscious''.
Emilia Clarke recited her Dothraki dialogue when going through her brain aneurysm.
The 32-year-old actress recently revealed that she had to undergo surgery in 2011 and 2013 and has now admitted she ''genuinely knew'' at the time she was experiencing a major health scare so did everything she could to keep her brain active, including testing her knowledge of the fictional language she uses in 'Game of Thrones'.
She told talk show host Stephen Colbert: ''The easy way of describing it is that it's the worst headache that a human could possibly manage to experience. It was pretty intense.
''I genuinely knew I was being brain damaged. I don't know how.
''[I] moved my fingers, toes, my hands, asked myself questions, Dothraki lines. [I was] really trying to force my memory to stay conscious.''
Asked by the presenter how she knew to perform the exercises, she referenced a line from 'GoT' and said: ''The mind is an extraordinary thing. I just knew that I was ... not today.''
Emilia admitted her near-death experience left her feeling ''petrified'' for some time but eventually came to realise how ''lucky'' she is to still be alive.
She said: ''It made me petrified most of the time.
''I wish I could sit here and say I was just like, 'Yeah, let's go jump out of a plane!' I really wasn't.
''But then at some point, you start to realise how lucky you are and the perspective that gives you is enormous, and then that is for the rest of your life, you're lucky, you don't know how lucky you are.''
In the wake of her health scare, Emilia has helped to set up the charity SameYou, which helps to provide treatment for people recovering from brain injuries and strokes.
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
With a story that links together every cliche from the weepy chick-flick library, this movie...
Up until his recent accident that left him almost entirely paralysed, William Traynor has had...
This declining franchise really needed a jolt to the head, but the producers disappointingly opt...
With the war between mankind and Skynet drawing to a close, resistance leader John Connor...
Mankind has been all but wiped out. When Skynet became self-aware, it launched tactical nuclear...
Dom Hemingway is a rather adept safecracker with serious anger issues and an addiction to...
Definitely a film of two halves, this crime comedy kicks off with a spark of...
Dom Hemingway has recently completed a 12-year stint in prison for his criminal exploits as...
There's a terrific blast of nostalgia in this finely crafted film, which will probably make...
Gary (aka Tits) and his friends Dodge, Zippy, Little Gaz and Penfold are an ambitious...