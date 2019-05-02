Emilia Clarke ''feels weird'' about Kit Harington riding her famous dragons on 'Game of Thrones' and thought he was ''arrogant'' when they started filming.
Emilia Clarke ''feels weird'' about Kit Harington riding her dragons on 'Game of Thrones'.
The 32-year-old actress - who has played Mother of Dragons, Daenerys Targaryen on the hit HBO show since 2011 - admitted that she wasn't too keen on her co-star, who plays Jon Snow, riding her famous dragons in the show and thought Kit, 32, was ''arrogant'' when they started filming.
Speaking on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', she said: ''I feel weird about it, I'm not going to lie. He was all like, you think you're good at this, let me be the professional ... he was kind of arrogant about it.''
The 'Me Before You' star went on to explain that although was irritated at her co-star - who rides the animals in the sixth episode of season 7 'Beyond the Wall' and the show's latest episode 'The Long Night' - she soon realised it was a ''little more uncomfortable'' for Kit to film his scenes.
She continued: ''That was then I learnt that men riding dragons is like a whole other thing, [rather] than a lady who rides a dragon. It's a little more uncomfortable for them.''
Emilia also teased that the fifth episode of the final season is ''bigger'' then the third episode, which saw the Night King meet his end at Winterfell when Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) stabbed him after one of the show's biggest battles.
She said: ''[The episodes] are going to be mental - episode five is bigger. Episode five is ahhhh...I mean four and five and six, they're all insane.''
Host Jimmy then enquired: ''Four is this Sunday; five is where something crazy happens?''
Emilia replied: ''Find the biggest TV you can.''
With a story that links together every cliche from the weepy chick-flick library, this movie...
Up until his recent accident that left him almost entirely paralysed, William Traynor has had...
This declining franchise really needed a jolt to the head, but the producers disappointingly opt...
With the war between mankind and Skynet drawing to a close, resistance leader John Connor...
Mankind has been all but wiped out. When Skynet became self-aware, it launched tactical nuclear...
Dom Hemingway is a rather adept safecracker with serious anger issues and an addiction to...
Definitely a film of two halves, this crime comedy kicks off with a spark of...
Dom Hemingway has recently completed a 12-year stint in prison for his criminal exploits as...
There's a terrific blast of nostalgia in this finely crafted film, which will probably make...
Gary (aka Tits) and his friends Dodge, Zippy, Little Gaz and Penfold are an ambitious...