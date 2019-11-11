Emilia Clarke is fed up with fans obsessing over spoilers.

The 'Game of Thrones' star described the trend as ''bloody annoying'' after fans tried to figure out a twist in her latest film, 'Last Christmas' - a festive romantic comedy inspired by the music of the late music icon George Michael and his former band Wham!.

Emilia told Indiewire.com: ''It's bloody annoying.

''Frustrating ... It's more complicated than people are guessing.''

The 33-year-old actress believes the fixation over spoilers detracts from the work of Emma Thompson and Greg Wise, who have written the screenplay for the film.

Emilia said: ''Emma and Greg wrote this script together, but they sent the script to all of their friends and it was only ready when their friends didn't see the twist coming and couldn't guess until it happens, so that's where it comes from... it's just frustrating.''

Emilia drew comparisons to her role in 'Game of Thrones' where her character, Daenerys Targaryen, was at the centre of a storyline that angered fans in the show's final series earlier this year.

She blamed the ''scared and confused'' state of the world for fans being so desperate to find out information about their favourite shows and movies.

She explained: ''I'm careful with the way I'm wording this, but it's no surprise, it's common knowledge that the state of our world at the moment is scared and confused and there's a lot of stuff going on that's completely out of our control.

''So when it comes to signing petitions to reshoot the last season of a very popular TV show, or whether it's spoiling a goddamn Christmas rom-com, people are able to do something about that.''

The 'Me Before You' actress expressed sympathy for those who hunt for spoilers, but believes they use ''misguided energy''.

Emilia said: ''Our world's literally on fire, so I think that there's a lot of things outside of people's control, so when it comes to this kind of stuff, they can do something with it and want to. It's done with so much fervour, it's done with a huge amount of energy and all that is misdirected energy.''