Emilia Clarke admits the ''world felt like a scarier place'' following her dad's death in 2016.

The 30-year-old actress - who is best known for playing Daenerys Targaryen in the popular HBO series 'Game of Thrones' - has revealed she was left searching for answers following her father's passing and after Britain had voted to leave the European Union.

She said: ''The world felt like a scarier place once my dad wasn't in it. And then those two things happening in quick succession threw me off balance and made me re-evaluate who I am.

''And it was in that re-evaluation that I was like, 'I'm a f***ing woman, and there aren't very many of us performing in the environment that I'm performing in.

''I need to be incredibly sure of the ground on which I'm standing, and I need to take ownership of the choices I'm making.'''

The brunette beauty revealed she's recently developed a passion for learning, and has taken to trying to absorb as much information as possible.

She told Rolling Stone magazine: ''I've suddenly got a ferocious need to learn things.

''Like, I listen to podcasts manically - The New York Times and The Guardian and The Economist and TED Talks and Fresh Air. I need information. I'm like, 'I just want to know as much as humanly possible.'''

And Emilia revealed that her long-term goal is to start a production company that offers more opportunities to women in the entertainment industry.

Looking towards her life after 'Game of Thrones', the London-born actress said: ''I would love to start a production company that was just full of nice, funny women.

'''Yeah, I've got a pair of t**s, and aren't they lovely? Aren't they great? You do too! They're great, you're in the club!' ''