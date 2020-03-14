Emilia Clarke doesn't like to date other actors as she feels successful actor relationships are ''few and far between''.
Emilia Clarke doesn't like to date actors.
The 'Game of Thrones' star hasn't ruled herself off dating others in her industry but she feels successful actor relationships are ''few and far between''.
She said: ''I am single right now ... Dating in this industry is interesting. I have a lot of funny anecdotes, a lot of stuff I can say at a fun dinner. I was [dating actors] but I'm not now. I mean, I wouldn't say I've completely sworn off them, but I do think actor relationships that are successful are few and far between, and you have to have a ton of trust.''
Emilia underwent two lots of brain surgery when she was younger but didn't reveal it for ages as she didn't want it to be another ''celebrity sob story''.
Speaking to The Times newspaper, she added: ''I didn't want to turn it into this celebrity sob story. I didn't want people's pity or 'Oh, poor little rich girl, your successful life ain't good enough?' It's done a huge amount of healing for me, being able to open up about it. I was match-fit six weeks after the second surgery [in 2013].''
Meanwhile, the 33-year-old actor previously revealed she kept her brain aneurysms secret because she didn't want people to think of her as ''sick''.
She said: ''The worries... That people will think your soul, your movement, your voice, who you were. It was nerve-racking to share it, to be honest. It always is, when you make yourself vulnerable. [I waited to talk about it because] I didn't want people to think of me as ... sick ... [There are still days on set when I take someone aside and say] 'I think I'm having a brain haemorrhage. I'm not, I promise, but maybe just put me in a cold tent and we'll sit down for a second, and I apologise in advance if I freak you out.'''
