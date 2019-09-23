Emilia Clarke channelled Jennifer Lopez's 'Hustlers' alter ego Ramona for her Emmy Awards look.

The 'Game of Thrones' star sizzled at the ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday (22.09.19) in a low-plunging dark blue Valentino dress, which she revealed was a nod to the savvy former stripper in the movie played by Jennifer, whilst she wore her hair flattened straight to her head with a middle parting.

Emilia took to Instagram to tease her glam ensemble and tagged Jennifer in the post to let her know she inspired the look.

She wrote: ''@emmys2019 WE BE ROLLLLLIN!

@jlo just as heads up you have inspired this years lewk.

I am one lucky lady to have the best glam squad ever invented... @jennychohair @jilliandempsey @petraflannery @jennahipp YOU HAVE LIT THIS CHICK ON FYRE! thank you thank you thank you!

#motherofdragonstakesafinalgoodbye

#mighthaveneededadragontogetmethereontime

#iplanonseeingtomorrowssunrise (sic)''

Emilia even got the seal of approval from Jennifer herself, who shared a video of her being interviewed on the purple carpet, and compared the look to a cross between Ramona and the British star's 'Game of Thrones' character Daenerys Targaryen.

Posting on her own account, the 'On The Floor' hitmaker wrote: ''When the Mother of Dragons meets #Ramona.

#dead #HustlersMovie I love u @emilia_clarke #daenerys. (sic)''

The 'Me Before You' star said she planned on ''channelling'' Jennifer ''all night long'' and revealed her plans to get ''lit'' at an after-party.

Emilia told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I think that J.Lo in 'Hustlers' is the greatest introduction to the character I have ever seen.

''I heckled in the cinema.

''I'm English, I don't do that, but I did.

''So, J.Lo is my inspiration for this evening. I plan on channelling her all night long.

''There's no red carpet tomorrow. We are getting lit!''

The 'Last Christmas' star was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the glitzy ceremony, but lost out to 'Killing Eve' star Jodie Comer for her turn as supervillain Villanelle.