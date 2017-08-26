Emilia Clarke and Alan Taylor were both ''burned'' by 'Terminator Genisys'.

The 'Game of Thrones' actress starred in the 2015 flop, directed by Taylor and he says that the experience was ''rough'' and not something they would like to repeat.

He told Newsweek: ''That was a rough one. It was tough, it was tough on [Clarke] and me. I think we came away feeling a little bit burned by the process. It was hard for her in ways that I didn't have to experience, because it was her face up on the screen and facing the [criticism] we had to face. I'm not surprised she's more content to carry on with her other fantastic projects than re-enter that world.''

And he insisted that even if a sequel was suggested, neither of them would be back.

He said: ''Well, it hasn't come up...but you won't see either of us back in that world, I think it's safe to say.''

However, Taylor acknowledged that there were some great moments on set and he was full of praise for Arnold Schwarzenegger, who reprised his most famous role for the flick.

He said: ''There were so many great things about it. I think she and I loved some of the same things. Arnold was a delight, in every way, to work with; the crew were a delight; being on location in New Orleans was a delight.''