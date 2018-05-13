British actress Emilia Clarke has revealed she would love to see Kit Harington play a young Luke Skywalker.
The 31-year-old actress stars alongside Kit in the award-winning TV series 'Game of Thrones', and she's revealed she would like to see the dark-haired hunk play the role of the iconic sci-fi character if he's given his own spin-off 'Star Wars' movie.
Asked who could fulfil the role, Emilia - who plays Qi'ra in the new 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' - told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I feel like I have to say Kit Harington. Because I have to, do you know what I mean?''
The London-born beauty also revealed just how excited she is about starring in the Ron Howard-directed movie.
Emilia explained: ''My brother was a huge fan, he's my big brother. I was always gonna do everything he told me to do, so I watched them really young [and] got into them from him.
''Then when it all came back the second time around, I became a fan all over again, because it's just ... they've taken it to every level. And then when they wanted me to be in it, I'm like, 'What? OK!'''
The long-awaited 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' is released later this month, and Emilia cannot wait for fans of the franchise to see the film.
She shared: ''I really cannot wait for someone else to know what happens in this movie. Oh my god, I can't wait.''
