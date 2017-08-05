Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington ''freaked out'' when they filmed their first 'Game of Thrones' scene together.

The brunette beauty, who portrays Daenerys Targaryen, and her 30-year-old co-star, who is Jon Snow in the popular series, have both played major parts in the franchise since it first aired in 2009, but in the last eight years the pair have yet to shoot a scene together until recently, which they both thought was ''weird''.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about the 'The Queen's Justice' snippet, the 30-year-old actress said: ''Both of us were going, 'Ahhh what are you doing on my set!?'

''This is weird!''

And the 'Me Before You' star, who dons a white wig in the programme, felt she had stiff competition on the hair front when Kit accompanied her on set.

She quipped: ''There's another Hair in town, and I don't like it.''

Kit added: ''We were both kind of freaking out.

''Usually you start working on a movie and meet [a co-star] for the first time and you develop chemistry on screen over time. Here, you know somebody for seven years and you've watched their character on screen all that time. So it's a unique experience as an actor to come together and know the world is watching''

However, the London-born heartthrob knew the pair's characters would finally meet in the current season of the show.

He explained: ''I predicted, like everyone, they would meet this season, but I don't think I predicted it quite as quickly. But then again, you've got to take yourself out of the mindset of the viewer. As far as Jon knows, he's just meeting this queen he's heard of and trying to negotiate with her -- he's not meeting Daenerys, who the audience has been watching for so many years. That helps with the surprise of it. He walks into the room and doesn't expect to see such a beautiful young woman of similar age to him. Any young man's reaction is going to be, 'Okay...' but he puts that aside because he has to.''

And the dark-haired hunk has admitted he relied on Emilia to help him remember key elements in the production, such as the names of her dragons.

He said: ''I asked Emilia what her dragons were called again.''